Larry Richard Altizer Sr., 79, of Weyers Cave, died Friday, May 19, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Deborah Kay Beall, 69, of Rockingham, died Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Pendleton Manor in Franklin, W.Va.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Joseph Blair Bowman, 79, of Port Republic, died Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes.
Roger Charles Bruns, 69, of Rockingham, died Saturday, May 20, 2023, at his home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Holly Nicole Dean, 31, of Waynesboro, died Thursday, May 18, 2023.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave.
David Louis Estes, 55, of Broadway, died Friday, May 19, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Rose Marie "Momsie" Mathias, 91, of Mathias, W.Va., died Friday, May 19, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Patricia Hope Mickelinc, 67, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
Brittney Nicole Mongold, 35, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Friday, May 19, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Johanna “Jo” Anna Oliver, 83, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Larry Allen Ours, 83, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Warren E. "Buster" Payne, 86, of Timberville, died Saturday, May 20, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Frances Etter Sweet Pratt, 77, of Bridgewater, died Thursday, May 18, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Garland H. Ritchie, 90, died Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Bridgewater Retirement Home.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Max Lee Rodriguez, 44, of Mount Crawford, died Thursday, May 18, 2023, at home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Dennis DeWitt Trobaugh, 77, of Waynesboro, died Thursday, May 18, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
