Betty Mae Smith, 87, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Updated: May 23, 2022 @ 12:18 am
