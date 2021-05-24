Bessie Florence Burton, 88, of Luray, died Friday, May 21, 2021.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Gregory William Crabtree, 59, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, May 21, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Shirley Baker Dean, 91, of Mount Crawford, died Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Bellaire at Stone Port in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Guy Lee Ferrell, 73, of Elkton, died Saturday, May 22, 2021.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Larry Conway Hinkle, 65, of New Market, died Saturday, May 22, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Dellinger Funeral Homes in Mount Jackson.
Jeffrey "Adam" Konstant, 37, of Cape Canaveral, Fla., died Friday, May 21, 2021, at Cape Canaveral Hospital.
Philip Raymond Kreider, 79, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, May 23, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Mary H. Kyger, 71, of Rockingham, died Sunday, May 23, 2021, at her home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Ruth Marie Miller, 70, of Timberville, died Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Augusta Medical Center in Fishersville.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Karen Denise Mitchell, 49, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, May 23, 2021, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Paula Jeanne Harman Raynar, formerly of Franklin, W.Va., died Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in State College, Pa.
Arrangements in State College are being handled by Koch Funeral Home and local arrangements are by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Charles Lee Shipp, 76, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Bellaire at Stone Port in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
