Mildred Elizabeth Dove, 83, of Timberville, died Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Tara Michelle Knight, 33, of Luray, died Thursday, April 29, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Jack Stewart Losh, 51, of Mount Crawford, died Friday, April 30, 2021, in an accident at Riven Rock Park in Hinton.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Donald "Donnie" R. Shanholtzer, 75, of Rockingham, died Saturday, May 1, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service.
