Wanda Lee Wine Coffman, 89, of Richmond, and formerly of Timberville, died Thursday, April 30, 2020.
Arrangements are by the Cremation Society of Virginia in Richmond.
Karen Joy Heerman, 55, of Dayton, died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Curtis Lee “June” Iman Jr., 79, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Lou Ella Lambert, 69, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Maxine N. Lucas, 90, of Stanley, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Theis Funeral Chapel in New Market is handling arrangements.
Robert Hite Moddisett, 89, of Luray, died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Skyview Springs Nursing and Rehab.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Valton Willliams Roach, 85, of Elkton, died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Robert Myrland Scott, 97, of Penn Laird, died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Billy June Sherrard, 76, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home Harrisonburg.
Rebecca Jane Viands, 90, of Luray, died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Skyview Springs Nursing and Rehab.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.