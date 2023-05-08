Tyler Allen John Biller, 25, of Basye, died Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Donald Lee Brooks, 80, of McGaheysville, died Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes.
Betty Louise (Hoover) Coffman, 82, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Grant Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va
Junious Oubry Dean, 88, of Elkton, died Friday, May 5, 2023, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Jack K. Hevener, 82, of Timberville, died Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Harold Joseph “Pete” Hines, 87, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Friday, May 5, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Benita Marie James, 44, of Port Republic, died Saturday May 6, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Jonathan Franklin Leathers III, 67, of Broadway, died Thursday, May 4, 2023.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Allen B. Litten, 87, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, May 5, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
James Mark McAllister, 83, of Cabins, W.Va., died Thursday, May 4, 2023.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Gloria Jean McDonald-Myers, 76, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, May 4, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
David Robert Nankivell Sr., 84, of Keezletown, died Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Paul Leo Rexrode, 82, of Lynchburg, died Friday, May 5, 2023.
Arrangements are by Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory in Lynchburg.
Amber Nicole McDonaldson Shifflett, 35, of Rockingham, died Thursday, May 4, 2023, at her home.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
