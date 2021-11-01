Robert Gary Allison, 42, of Elkton, died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Elaine Whetzel Fulk, 62, of Timberville, died Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Charles Good, 94, of Mount Sidney, died Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Ann Bridge Hensley, 82, of Bridgewater, died Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Virginia “Ginny” Newton Minnich, 81, died Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Oak Lea Nursing Home in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Lawrence Alan Seekford, 69, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Sandra Dee Simmers, 62, of Broadway, died Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at her home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Sonya Beth “Boo” Templon, 65, of Elkton, died Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Heather Lynne Webster, 34, of Virginia Beach, died Monday, Oct. 18, 2021.
Arrangements are by Williams Funeral Homes, Onancock and Parksley, Va.
