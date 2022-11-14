Carroll "Glenn" Breeden, 72, of Luray, died Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Barbara Ann Taylor Cline, 84, of Perry, Ohio, and formerly of Harrisonburg, Va., died Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Arrangements are by Behm Family Funeral Home in Madison, Ohio.
Ralph William Dolly, 82, of Medley, W.Va., died Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Bethany Jade Ellis, 22, of Weyers Cave, died Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at her home.
Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes is handling arrangements.
Lorraine Jean Derrow Knighton Gooden, 92, of Elkton, died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Darryl Jan Holsinger, 75, of New Market, died Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Beatrice Elizabeth Horst, 94, of Dayton, died Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Hazel Lorene (Peters) Judy, 80, of Buckhannon, W.Va., and formerly of Petersburg, W.Va., died Sept. 28, 2022.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Orville "Bud" Lee Long, 91, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Maralee Paugh, 91, of Middle River, Md., and formerly of Saulsville, W.Va., died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Collington Senior Living Community in Mitchellville, Md.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Roberta Kathern Porter, 85, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Lottie Blosser Ritchie, 99, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Joseph I. Showalter, 83, of Timberville, died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Shenandoah Place in New Market.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Judith J. Spahr, 93, of Broadway, died Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Frank Mitchell Stifler Sr., 91, of Timberville, and formerly of Bel Air, Md., died Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at his home.
Local arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Bernice Thompson, 91, of Seneca Rocks, W.Va., died Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Potomac Valley Hospital in Keyser, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Laura Ann Whitehorne Vincent, 94, of Timberville, died Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Naomi Mae Wine, 91, of Bridgewater, died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Warren Douglas “Doug” Workman, 90, of Elkton, died Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
