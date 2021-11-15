Danny Wayne Blake, 78, of Timberville, died Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Larry Scot “Scotty” Burtner, 73, of Mount Solon, died Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Debra Lambert Christensen, 68, of Waynesboro, died Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Gloria Ellen Comer, 78, of Shenandoah, died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah.
Howard Condolff, 91, of Rockingham, died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Jeanette Elizabeth Crawford, 81, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Elizabeth Ann Martens, 99, of Dayton, died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Darlene Ann Morris, 66, of Shenandoah, died Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Accordius Health in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Delores "Tinkle" (Porter) Secrist, 89, of Lahmansville, W.Va., died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Tammy Lynn Thorne, 56, of Verona, died Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Herbert Eugene "Gene" Weaver, 90, of Mount Jackson, died Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.