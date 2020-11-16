Levi Colton Bare, 26, of Broadway, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Jeremy Baugher, 28, of Dayton, died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Esther Mae Greenwalt, 86, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Anne Erika Farrenkopf Colinco Kennedy died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at her home in Mathias, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
James Albert Thomas, 64, of New Market, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Violet Elaine Gibson Jett Varner, 94, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at her home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Allen "Ray" Wilkins, 68, of Bergton, died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
