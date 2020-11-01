Lowell Robert Barb, 67, of Broadway, died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Anthony (Poppa Top) Boyd, 67, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Glenn Harrold Crummett Jr., 76, of Mount Sidney, died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
John Steven “Steve” Haslacker, 61, of Maysville, W.Va., died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Myrtle Blanch Jennings, 91, of Elkton, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Chad Steven Miller, 48, of Upper Tract, W.Va., died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Jane Smith, 85, of Luray, died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Erma May Tumer, 70, of Fulks Run, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
