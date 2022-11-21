Robert Edward “Bobby” Alger Jr., 64, of Stanley, died Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Brenda Joyce Estes, 79, of Timberville, died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Larry Wine Fadley, 65, of Fairfax, died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Nelson Eugene Flick, 84, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Donnie Randolph Hensley, 89, of Elkton, died Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Sunnyside Retirement Community in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
David L. Hoover, 86, of New Market, died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Rosella Eva Koogler Martin, 95, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at her home.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Carroll “Mike” Michael, 89, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Merlin Keith “Sam” Ratcliff, 81, of Maysville, W.Va., died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Stonerise Rehabilitation in Keyser, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Claudia Hope (Harman) Rexrode-George, 91, of Maysville, W.Va., died Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Margie Roller, 97, of Bridgewater, died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Brenda Gail Simmons, 75, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Jane Ann Thomas, 84, of Broadway, died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.