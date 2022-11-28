Deborah Jean Babb, 67, of Stanley, died Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Vira G. Hershberger, 100, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at Warsack House of VMRC.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Kathryn Elaine "Kitty" (Anderson) Hosaflook, 91, of Staunton, died Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.
Arrangements are by Bear Funeral Home in Churchville.
Thelma Hersberger Maust, 93, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Hazel Marie Mcalister, 90, of Shenandoah, died Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at Journeys Crossing Assistant Living in Elkton.
Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah is handling arrangements.
Ricky W. Morris, 51, of Roanoke, died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
Arrangements are by Oakey's Funeral Service, North Chapel in Roanoke.
Harold David Moyers Sr., 94, of Linville, died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Michael "Mike" Wayne Shifflett, 60, of Elkton, died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
