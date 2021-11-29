Larry Steven Clem, 75, of Elkton, died Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
Deborah “Debbie” Goodman Byrd Harlow, 64, of Elkton, died Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Leila "Lee" Mae Hopkins, 91, of Weyers Cave, died Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service.
Gerald Neil Judy, 82, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Robert Steve Kite, 75, of Elkton, died Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Doris Jane “Janie” McCorkle, 86, of Front Royal, died Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal.
Geraldine Virginia Raynes, 91, of Grottoes, died Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at her home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is handling arrangements.
Rodney Lou Sampson, 64, of Fulks Run, died Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at his home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Loretta Emma (Harvey) Wehr, 76, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at the home of her daughter.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
