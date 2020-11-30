Richard James Beazell, 72, of Grottoes, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Mary Jane (Snyder) Carr, 75, of Maysville, W.Va., died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Timothy Lee Cubbage, 60, of Elkton, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
The Rev. Ernest Everett Dovel, 80, of Elkton, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Jesse Wade Haviland, 16, of Criders, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Charles Benjamin “Ben” Heck, 86, of Petersburg, W.Va., and formerly of Martinsburg, W.Va., died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Edward Robert Keller, 64, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Stephen Mullen Long, 68, of Quicksburg, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Kristin L. McClay, 56, of Union Grove, Wis., died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Oak Ridge Care Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Christina Marie (Michael) Moyers, 97, of Bridgewater, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Bridgewater Home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Jeffrey Alan Nemoytin of Winston-Salem, N.C., and formerly of Harrisonburg, Va., died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Arrangements are by Salem Funeral Home in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Karl Stoltzfus, 80, of Mount Crawford, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at UVA Center for Acute Hospice Care.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
John W. Tesh, 94, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Lawrence Edward "Bud" Warble, 66, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
William R. "Bill" Wise, 66, of Grottoes, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.