Jody Lynn Fink, 35, of Weyers Cave, died Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Joretta J. Hanks, 85, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Ella Hensley Harlow, 90, of Elkton, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Phyllis E. Housden, 66, of Stanley, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Wayne Wallace "Yogi" Maclam, 65, of Bridgewater, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Coye Franklin VanMeter, 88, of Cabins, W.Va., died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
