John Curtis “Curt” Blang, 78, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Brookdale Senior Living.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Anna Jeanne May Driver, 88, of Blue Ridge, Va., died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements by Oakey's Funeral Service, East Chapel in Roanoke.
Anne Potter Oates, 90, of Bridgewater, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Bridgewater Home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Melvin Eugene Showalter, 95, of Broadway, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at the Wenger House at VMRC in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Crystal Jewel Irvine Simmons, 90, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Summit Square Retirement Community in Waynesboro.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Ralph Hartman Simmons, 99, of Penn Laird, and formerly of Brandywine, W.Va., died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Willow Estates Retirement Community in Penn Laird.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Pamela Frances Tilley, 57, of Franklin, W.Va., died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Stafford Family Funeral Home in Lynco, W.Va.
