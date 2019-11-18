Maxine Click, 91, of Bridgewater, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at her home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Glendon Woodrow Dellinger, 77, of Timberville, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Geneva Mae Dinges, 87, of Stanley, died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at home.
Arrangements are by Theis Funeral Chapel in New Market.
Daniel B. Keyes, 76, of Elkton, died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
George Freeman Miller, 94, of Luray, died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Page Memorial Hospital in Luray.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Shane Jackson Moyers, 21, of Dayton, died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in Dayton.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Karen Elaine Orsini, 74, of Ruckersville, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are by Ryan Funeral Home in Ruckersville.
Mary Helene Foster Patch, 92, of Maysville, W.Va., died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
James Edward Shipe, 69, of Mathias, W.Va., died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
James "Jimmy" Slye, 67, of Elkton, died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in a local nursing home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Warren Eugene VanMeter, 64, of Franklin, W.Va., died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Daniel Tristan Warner, 23, of Woodstock, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.
Arrangements are by Heishman Funeral Service Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch in Bowmans Crossing.
William Nevin “Buster” Waybright Jr., 67, of Franklin, W.Va., and formerly of Boyer, W.Va., died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.