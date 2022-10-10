Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Grimm Allen, 93, of Mount Crawford, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at White Birch Communities.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Browning Boggs, 89, of Franklin, W.Va., died Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Irvin Frazier Davis, 78, of Grottoes, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave is handling arrangements.
Edward "Ed" Robert Ewing, 88, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Thomas Bernard Monger Jr., 69, of Elkton, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
James Franklin Payne, 80, of Shenandoah, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Miletree Center Nursing Home in Spencer, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Garland Richard Stroop, 71, of Timberville, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Elvin Carl Walker, of Woodstock, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Greenfield Senior Living.
Dellinger Funeral Home in Woodstock is handling arrangements.
