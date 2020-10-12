Agnes Naomi Baker, of Christiansburg, and formerly of Shenandoah, died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by McCoy Funeral Home in Blacksburg.
Catherine Victoria DeHaven, 95, of Bridgewater and formerly of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Leon Melvin Fleisher, 92, of Ruckersville, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.
Arrangements are by Ryan Funeral Home in Ruckersville.
Judith Ann Hensley, 78, of Elkton, died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Sylvester “Odell” Lam, 73, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Augusta Health Medical Center in Fishersville.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Peggy Western Miller, 88, of Grottoes, died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Bellaire at Stone Port in Harrisonburg.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is handling arrangements.
