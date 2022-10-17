Deborah Lynn Warnaar “Debbie” Bauer, 62, of Rockingham, died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Timothy Eugene Boyers, 59, of Grottoes, died Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Donna (Norman) Smith Hines, 78, of Elkton, died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Willow Estates in Penn Laird.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Betty Hendricks Kite, 87, of Elkton, died Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Rebecca Jean "Becky" May Shifflett, 75, of Elkton, died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Kevin James Shirkey, 55, of Singers Glen, died Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Brenda Louise Tutt, 70, of Lexington, died Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
