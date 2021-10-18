Keith Edward Allen, 64, of Grottoes, died Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Beverly Martin Anderson, 77, of Broadway, Va., and Frostproof, Fla., died Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Helen Arveda Berg, 78, of Maysville, W.Va., died Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Kim W. Campbell, 59, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Henry Funeral Home in Staunton.
Adele G. Coakley, 92, of Dayton, died Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Paul Wayne Yates, 83, of Staunton, died Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Arrangements are by Henry Funeral Home in Staunton.
