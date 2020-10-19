Grace Rebecca Glick Fleishman, 104, of Bridgewater, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
William Keith Griffin Jr., 62, of McGaheysville, died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Wade Algie Mallow, 81, of Cabins, W.Va., died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Cadia Nursing Home in Hyattsville, Md.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
James Robert Messner, 90, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at VMRC.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Jaedyn Nicole Obaugh, 18, of Stanley, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Sarah Jane Morris Samuels, 72, of Shenandoah, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Betty Wilberger Begoon Saufley, a resident at Bellaire at Stone Port in Harrisonburg, died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.