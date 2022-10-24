Rubie Williams Armentrout, 94, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at White Birch Retirement Community in Harrisonburg.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
William Carlton Banks, 70, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Doris Suter Bumbaugh, 98, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at her home.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Mary M. Carr, 97, of Bergton, died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
The Rev. L. Wayne Comer, of McGaheysville, died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Stanley Grenfell Glick, 90, of Bridgewater, died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Barbara Ann Ludholtz Harold, 70, of Weyers Cave, died Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Ruth Marie Hesse, 96, of Maysville, W.Va., died Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Carroll Franklin Hottle, of Broadway, died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Leo Elmer Lawson Sr., 82, of Elkton, died Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Adele Hope Kline McDonald, 85, of Front Royal, died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in the care of Blue Ridge Hospice.
Arrangements are by Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal.
Mary Ann Hensley Moss (Mossy), 78, of Elkton, died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Eugene Kermit Moyer, 93, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeeal Home in Broadway.
Eugene Edward Shipp, 72, of Timberville, died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Jon Douglas Whetzel, of New Market, died Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
