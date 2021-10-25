Billy Junior Knott, 72, of Elkton, died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Hannah Mae (Withers) Lenker, 96, of Fishersville, died Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Shenandoah Nursing Home.
Arrangements are by Henry Funeral Home in Staunton.
Ric B. Peters, 70, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at his home.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Corenia Mae Roach, 84, of Elkton, died Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Carleen Sue Schwartz, 79, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Hugh Asby Shull, 84, of Weyers Cave, died Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is handling arrangements.
Jo Ann Smith Soucek, 89, of Mechanicsville, and formerly of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Oct. 18, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by the Cremation Society of Virginia in Richmond.
Phillip Allan Ungar, 82, of Bridgewater, died Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Patricia Ann Wheeler, 67, of Mount Solon, died Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Alice D. (Cosner) White, 91, of Mount Storm, W.Va., died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Mary Anita Yount, 89, died Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at VMRC in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
