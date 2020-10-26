Dale Franklyn Boyers of Rock Port, Mo., and formerly of Harrisonburg, Va., died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Minter Funeral Chapel in Rock Port, Mo.
Anna Mae Good Cline, 85, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Janet Lee Frazier, 63, formerly of Luray, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Pleasant View in Broadway.
Arrangements are being handled by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Maegan Ashley Pauley Hoy, 38, of Churchville, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.
Arrangements are by Bear Funeral Home in Churchville.
Bessie Mae (Cubbage) Newland, 78, of Luray, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Joyce Ann Hall Page, 79, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at the Lodge at Old Trail in Crozet.
Arrangements are by Hill & Wood Funeral Home in Charlottesville.
Alice Mae Stoneburner, 90, of Elkton, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.