Mark Edward Cave, 61, of Grottoes, died Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Bonnie Sue Comer, 71, of Timberville, died Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Curtis Ray Conley, 47, of Elkton, died Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Gary Donald Crider, 90, of Broadway, died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Jean Lorraine Dilley Gay, 97, of Broadway, died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Timberview Crossings in Timberville.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Paul Hartman, 94, of Waynesboro, Ga., died Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.
Arrangement are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Joan Lee Payne McKenzie, 81, of Timberville, died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Roger Lee Miller, 75, of Mathias, W.Va., died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
David William Nardi, 76, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Daleville.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
George “Max” Radcliff, 88, of Nicholas County, W.Va., died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes.
Stella Mae Shifflett, 97, of Waynesboro, died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Augusta Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Fishersville.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Charlotte Showman, 94, of Mount Jackson, died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Consulate Health Care in Woodstock.
Arrangements are being handled by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
Estyl C. Shreve, 100, of Franklin, W.Va., died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Pendleton Manor in Franklin.
Arrangements are by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
