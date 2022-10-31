Walter Irven Allman, 57, of Dayton, died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Colleen Burnshire Carper, 95, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Cecil David Dean, 61, of Timberville, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Ann D. Farrell, 90, of Bridgewater, died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Bridgewater Home.
Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Eugene Leonard Hart, 89, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Thomas Edward Hines, 78, of Elkton, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Donald Warren Krech, 87, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Andrea Gayle Miller, 73, of Staunton, died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Henry Funeral Home in Staunton.
Lorena Lee Morris, 89, of Elkton, died Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at Journey's Crossing in Elkton.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Ralph Lee Sampson Sr., 86, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Donna Marie Donovan Shafer, 63, of Singers Glen, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Joyce Elaine Welch Taylor, of Alexandria, died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Jefferson Funeral Chapel in Alexandria.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.