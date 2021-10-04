Lesley Richard Curry, 78, of Weyers Cave, died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave is handling arrangements.
Darrel Ervin Hensley, 67, of McGaheysville, died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Mary Emma Horst, 87, of Timberville, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Ingeborg “Ina” Klara Erna Eberhardt Lam, 94, of Shenandoah, died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at the Harbor at Renaissance Care Community in Stanardsville.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Ann Sherry Church Long, 83, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Jean Christian Staib, 81, of Elkton, died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Richard Dale "Dr. Pepper" Warner, 82, of Rockingham, died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at his home.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
