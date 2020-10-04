Gloria Golladay Green, 74, of Mount Jackson, died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
Margie Marie Hoover, 79, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Jacob Ralph King, 69, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Fred Knight, 79, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Gladys O. Martz Mongold, 100, died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Michael Jerry Roadcap, 17, of Port Republic, died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Alan Shirkey, 71, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at his home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is handling arrangements.
Betty Lois Smith, 84, of Broadway, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
