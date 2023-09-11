Samuel L. DeCroes of Virginia and Florida, died Jan. 30, 2023.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Charlotte Marie Hartman, 89, of Timberville, died Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Blue Ridge Nursing and Rehab in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Carolyn Jones, 88, of McGaheysvile, died Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at White Birch Communities.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Neva Faye Riggleman Kingston, 91, of Singers Glen, died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Wilbre Earl Leary, 78, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Philip Jearld Offenbacker, 85, of Elkton, died Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Harrisonburg Health Rehabilitation Center.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Susan Delores Riggleman, 69, of Broadway, died Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Jeanne Myller Ringgenberg, 89, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Sunnyside Retirement Communities.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Mary Ann Suddith, 89, of Luray, died Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
James “Smokey” Ricardo Veney, 68, of Broadway, died Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Ruth Ann Miller Wine, 78, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.