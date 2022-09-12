Ruby Ellen Derrer, 86, of Staunton, died Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Henry Funeral Home in Staunton is handling arrangements.
Dwight Aaron Griffith, 64, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Louise Katherine Hall, 96, of Franklin, W.Va., died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Obaugh Funeral Home in McDowell.
Phillip Randolph High, 87, of Grottoes, died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes.
Carolyn Elizabeth Morse, 100, of Troy, N.Y., and formerly of Lexington, Va. and Harrisonburg, Va. died Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.
Arrangements are by New Comer Cremations & Funerals.
Ralph Ervin Reedy, 80, of Broadway, died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Ellen Rebecca Knicely Rhodes, 90, of Dayton, died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Donnie Marie “Joanie” Whetzel, 69, a resident at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg, W.Va., died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
