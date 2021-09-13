Virginia Lee “Ginny” Wratchford Baldwin, 91, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Doris Vivian Emswiler Benner, 86, of Bridgewater, and formerly of McGaheysville, died Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Mary Jane Blaine, 87, of Criders, died Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at the University of Virginia Hospice of the Piedmont in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Richard Thomas Brown, 93, of Rockingham, died Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Sunnyside Retirement Communities in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Neva Jane (George) Crites, 63, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Harlin Lee Kesner, 85, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Sunday Sept. 12, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Floyd Miller, 90, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Cecil "C.J." Dolan Mongold Jr., of Broadway, died Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Cedars Healthcare Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Robert Edward "Bob" Mongold, 86, formerly of Churchville and Staunton, died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Brookdale Staunton.
Arrangements are by Bear Funeral Home in Churchville.
Dr. Donald Lee Musselman died Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Ray "Glennie" Glenwood Myers Jr., 69, of Weyers Cave, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory in Staunton.
Alfred "Charlie" Charles Otto, 79, of Singers Glen, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Mary Anna Argenbright Rowe, 82, of Verona, died Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory in Staunton.
Pauline Agnes Plotner Sheets, 87, of Verona, and formerly of Mount Solon, died Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at her home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Linda Faye Shifflett, 71, of Elkton, died Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.