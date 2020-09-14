William Brison “Jim” Alt, 79, of Lahmansville, W.Va., died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Western Maryland Health Center in Cumberland, Md.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Phillip Charles Campbell, 74, of Stanley, died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Storm Mitchell Chandler, 34, of Staunton, died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Henry Funeral Home in Staunton.
Margaret Louise Hood Creech, 90, of Rocky Mount, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.
Arrangements are by Flora Funeral Service & Cremation Center in Rocky Mount.
Walter Everett Erdman, 84, of Bridgewater, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Cynthia Virginia Jones, 71, of Broadway, died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Robert James "Jimmy" Plum, 71, of Shenandoah, died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
John Edward Sanders, 95, of Elkton, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
