Wanda Lee Baker, 79, of Elkton, died Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Carroll Wayne "Hoppsing" Blosser, 70, of Rockingham, died Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Retired 1st Sgt. Ronald Martin Dearing Sr., 74, of Elkton, died Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Barbara Baugher Horne, 82, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Brookdale.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Louella Mae Sites, 79, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Cortland Acres Nursing Home in Thomas, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Peggy Jean (Davis) Smith of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Robert Lee "Bob" Thomas, 91, of Bowie, Md. died Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Robert E. Evans Funeral Home in Bowie, Md.
Roger Lee Trobaugh, 70, of Mount Crawford, died Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Helen Mary VanDerveer, 85, of Luray, died Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
