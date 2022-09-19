Kent Alton Bare, 60, of Broadway, died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Choice Healthcare in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Lura Mae (Hardy) Evans, 98, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Grant Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
J. Merle Herr, of Broadway, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by M.B. Jackson Mortuary.
Elizabeth Virginia Holsinger, 85, of Dayton, died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Mary Jane Monger, 68, of Elkton, died Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
Brenda Jean Poe, of Roanoke, died Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.
Arrangements are by Simpson Funeral Home in Roanoke.
Robert S. Sholtes, 93, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Cremation Society of Virginia in Charlottesville.
Dale Franklin Thompson, 65, of Weyers Cave, died Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave.
