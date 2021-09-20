Jane Blackburn, 98, of Port Republic, died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Journey’s Crossing in Elkton.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
John William "Bill" Ewing, 74, of Fairfax, and formerly of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.
Arrangements are by Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home.
Deborah “Debbie” Davis Good, 62, of Shenandoah, died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Harry "Chop" Nelson Hill Jr., 68, of Mount Crawford, died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Emanuel 'Rob' Sutton McDorman, 45, of Dayton, died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Ronnie A. Miller, 76, of Baker, W.Va., died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Hampshire Memorial Hospital in Romney, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va.
William Riley “Wild Bill” Murphy, 72, of Franklin, W.Va., died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Pendleton Manor in Franklin.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Dr. Frederick Elliott Murray, 89, of Broadway, died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Shenandoah Terrace in New Market.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Jimmy Roger Myers Sr., 88, of Timberville, died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Brian Edward Parmalee, 61, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Betty J. Humphrey Hensley Price, 82, of Rockingham, died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at the home of her daughter.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Patricia Hutton Shifflett, 64, of Elkton, died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Robert Jack Simmons, 77, of Franklin, W.Va., died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Betty Lou Smith, 77, of Fulks Run, died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at her home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Evelyn Lucille (Aronhalt) Willis, 79, of Mount Storm, W.Va., died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
