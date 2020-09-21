Robert Asberry Dean, 94, of Elkton, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Roy Derrow, 89, of Mount Solon, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at his home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
David Christopher “Chris” Hinkle, 49, of Stanley, died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Harvey Oliver Mitchell, 77, of Ripley, W.Va., died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Richard Allan Obenshine, 40, of Shenandoah, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Linden Daniel Sonifrank, 77, of Dayton, died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.