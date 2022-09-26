Penelope Hill Brosious, 85, died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Bellaire at Stone Port Assisted Living in Rockingham.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Jerry Wayne Carper, 66, of Luray, died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Marion Ruby Ennis, 101, of Bergton, died Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at her home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Wayne Modisett, 82, of Rockingham, died Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at his home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Donald Lee Moyers, 88, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Darley Delano Wilkins, 85, of Mathias, W.Va., died Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
