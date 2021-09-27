Santos (Tita) Davila Clouse, 90, of Harrisoburg, died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Gregory Allen "Moon" Foltz, 58, of Luray, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Gregory E. Helmick, 70, of Bridgewater, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at his home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Ronald John “Ron” Lewis Jr., 72, of McGaheysville, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Ann Jane Hammer Meadows, 60, of Elkton, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah.
Jeffrey W. Payne, 49, of Singers Glen, died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Larry Payne, 67, of Rockingham, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Waltine Brooks Simmers, 73, of Bridgewater, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Robert Addison Smith III, 26, of Stanley, died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Larry Wayne Steele, 70, of Roanoke, and formerly of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.
Arrangements are by Blileys Funeral Home in Richmond.
