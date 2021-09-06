Carolyn Sue Cortez, 66, of Timberville, died Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
John W. Cude, 89, died Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Summit Square in Waynesboro.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Lisa Jo Ellerbee, 57, of Keezletown, died Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
William Hensley James, 64, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Phyllis Jean Merica, 58, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Nancy Geraldine Miller, 70, of Rockingham, died Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
