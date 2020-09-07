Mindee Cunningham, 46, of Edinburg, died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.
Arrangements are by Dellinger Funeral Home in Woodstock.
Rheda Dove Hartman, 76, of Broadway, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Biedler Harrison Higgs, 88, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at VMRC.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Byron Reubush Morris, 94, of Staunton, and formerly of Bridgewater, died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Robert Hensel Perry III of Botetourt County died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.
Arrangements are by Oakey's Funeral Service, East Chapel in Roanoke.
Floyd Jacob Rhodes, 96, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at VMRC's Crestwood Assisted Living Community.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Linda M. (Harold) Simmons, 71, of Bridgewater, died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Bridgewater Home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
