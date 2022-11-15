Stanley Linwood Botkins, 91, of Timberville, died Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Timberview Crossing.
Arrangements were handled with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Janice Snyder Dovel, 96, of Elkton, died on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Anna Mae Knight, 86, of Luray, died on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Arrangements are by the Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Darlene Sue (Steele) Malcolm, 82, of McDowell, died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
Arrangements are by Obaugh Funeral Home.
Vada G. Miller, 94, of Rockingham, died on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center following a brief illness.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Gene Morris, 72, of Grottoes, died Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at this home.
Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service of Grottoes is entrusted with arrangements.
Bruce Sites, 81, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Cumberland, Maryland.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
