Tamara May Brown, 54, of Harrisonburg, died on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Herman Wesley Buhl, 91, of Timberville, died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Teddy E. Hartman, 88, of Broadway, died November 15, 2022.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Christopher Hirsh, 56, of Timberville, died Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Sentara vRMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg
Arrangements are being handled by the Bradley Funeral Home in Luray
Sandra Ann Huffman Holloway, 83, of Waynesboro, died peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Arrangements by the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Patty Sue May, 74, of Elkton, died on Monday, November 14, 2022, in Grottoes.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Rose Weaver Rhodes, 81, of Dublin, Georgia, died Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
