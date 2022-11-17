Helen Rebecca (Craun) Beckwith, 92, of New Market, formerly of Alexandria, died on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service.
David James “DJ” Borror, 29, of Petersburg, W.Va., died on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Grant Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Jean Srout Evans, 90, of Arlington, died on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Arrangements are by the Fraley Funeral Home.
Virginia Scott Hayter, 96, of Roanoke, died on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Sunnyside Presbyterian Retirement Home in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Helen Marie (Helmick) Kesner, 91, of Petersburg, W.Va., died on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Grant Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Donnie Sheldon Losh, 63, of Briery Branch, died on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at his home.
Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service of Bridgewater is entrusted with arrangements.
Joann Miller Rinaca, 86, died on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at home in Chesterfield.
Arrangements are by J.T. Morris and Son Funeral Home in Petersburg.
James Garland Wright, 93, of Weyers Cave, died on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes.
