Virginia Redhead Bethune, 86, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
Arrangements are with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Calvin George Gladwell, 63, of Bergton, died on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at the HCA Reston Hospital Center in Reston.
Arrangements are pending at the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Dr. John Robert “Bobby” Hanson, Ph.D., 86, of Staunton, died on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, in Staunton.
Arrangements are by the Staunton Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
William Scott Ritchie, 23, of Harrisonburg, died on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at his home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
David Howard Snyder, 76, of Brandywine, W.Va., died on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg, Va.
Arrangements are by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Nancy Elaine Sleezer, 83, of Harrisonburg, died on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
