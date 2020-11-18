Bernice Pearl Breeden, 88, of Elkton, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Ray Franklin Caplinger, 85, of Peachtree City, Ga., died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, after a long illness.
Arrangements are being handled by Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville.
Charles Cecil Hinkle, 76, died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at the Masonic Home of Virginia in Richmond.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home Inc. in Petersburg, W.Va.
Victor George Kesner, 91, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Piney Valley Rehabilitation & Care Center in Keyser, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home Inc. in Petersburg, W.Va.
Carl Wilson Sheets, 82, of Churchville, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Arrangements are being handled by Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory in Staunton.
Walter Carroll Whitmore, 88, of Bridgewater, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
