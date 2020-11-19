Carolyn B. Freeman, 90, of Bridgewater, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the Bridgewater Home.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Janet Kennedy Jenkins, 78, of Broadway, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Richard Keith Kelly, 66, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Joyce Ellen Fitzwater Brangan Smith, 82, of Bridgewater, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.
Arrangements are pending at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
