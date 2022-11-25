Phoebe Ruth (Garber) Hershey, of Bridgewater, died on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at Martha Jefferson Hospital, Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, Fishersville.
Eva Mae Hummel, 87, of Dayton, died on Wednesday, Nov.23, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Philip Wilson “Bud” Inskeep III, 81, of Maysville, W.Va., died on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center in Winchester, Va.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Hugh Bradley Jones Jr., 71, of McGaheysville, died on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Orlando Health - Health Central Hospital in Ocoee, Florida.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Arthur Lynn Manuel, 92, of Shenandoah, died on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at home surrounded by his family.
Lindsey Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah is handling arrangements.
Rodger Olin Stearn, 71, of Harrisonburg, died on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Buddy Lewis Webster, 84, of Moorefield, W.Va., died on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Grant Memorial Hospital, in Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
