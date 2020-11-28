Albert O. “Bill” Davis, 86, of Elkton, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at UVA Transitional Care Hospital in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Madge Lucille Derrow, 86, of Mount Solon, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are pending at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Ralph Wayne Harlow, 80, of Page County, died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by The Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Randall Thomas Hopper, 34, of Broadway, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
